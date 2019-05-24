APPLE GROVE — Suzanne (Withers) Woyan, 67, of Apple Grove, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

She was a homemaker and a member of Ashton Baptist Church. She was born on Aug. 17, 1951, in Huntington, a daughter to the late Charles Rowsey Withers and Rosa (Gillispie) Withers.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her son, Adam Woyan; grandson, Jeb Adkins; and brothers, Charles II and Samuel Withers.

In addition to her mother, Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Woyan; children, Josh (Shelly) Woyan, and Jennifer (Jason) Adkins, all of Apple Grove; grandchildren, Katie (Casey), Morgan, Carly, Jake, Maggie and Josh; great grandchildren, Kyle, Jase and Tucker; sisters, Linda Tatterson, and Janet Withers; and sister-in-law, Brenda Withers.

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Long officiating. Burial will follow in Withers Family Cemetery, Apple Grove. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Suzanne's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners International.

Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.