WESTLAND, Mich. — Ted Scott, 84, Westland, Michigan, died Dec. 27, at St. Mary Hospital in Livonia, Mich., with his family surrounding him.

Mr. Scott was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Racine, Ohio, the son of George and Marie Scott. He was a Pomeroy High School graduate, class of 1953. Mr. Scott spent more than 26 years as a member of the Westland Fire Department, 5 of those as chief. He was the former Safety Director of Wayne County and served on the YMCA board of directors for 10 years. After retiring, he became a Wayne County Community College trustee, later becoming chairman of the board.

In 2017, the Belleville campus was renamed the Ted Scott Campus in recognition of his leadership.

Ted is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Sonya (Ken) Kowalski, Linda Moore and Rachel Scott. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Scotty Moore, Matthew (Lisa) Moore, Megan Moore, Grace Kowalski, and Seth Scott along with great-grandchildren, Noah Moore and Caroline Moore.

Funeral services took place for Mr. Scott Monday, Dec. 30, at St. John's Episcopal Church with Entombment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens West.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Uht Funeral Home.