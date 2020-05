Or Copy this URL to Share

COOLVILLE — Teresa Barringer, 53, of Coolville, Ohio, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Weatherby Cemetery with Pastor Jim Dickey officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store