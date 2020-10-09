Thomas Douglass

LEON — Thomas O. "Tom" Douglass, 67, of Leon passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at his home following a sudden illness. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a member of Leon Baptist Church. He was a grain, hay and livestock farmer. He spent his entire life working on the family's 513 acre farm.

Born June 4, 1953 he was the son of the late Gus R. Douglass and Anna Lee Roush Douglass.

Survivors include sister, Mary Lee (Dale) Wolfe of Leon; brother, Steve (Kathy) Douglass of West Monroe, La.; sister, Cindy Wainscott of Franklin, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Julie Bumgarner, Jason Meeks, Adam Douglass, Annie Broussard, Andy Douglass, and Kyle Wainscott. Tom is also survived by his loving dogs Lucy, Lu Lu and Bear.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday October 12, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, is in charge of arrangements.