1/1
Thomas Douglass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEON — Thomas O. "Tom" Douglass, 67, of Leon passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at his home following a sudden illness. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and a member of Leon Baptist Church. He was a grain, hay and livestock farmer. He spent his entire life working on the family's 513 acre farm.

Born June 4, 1953 he was the son of the late Gus R. Douglass and Anna Lee Roush Douglass.

Survivors include sister, Mary Lee (Dale) Wolfe of Leon; brother, Steve (Kathy) Douglass of West Monroe, La.; sister, Cindy Wainscott of Franklin, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Julie Bumgarner, Jason Meeks, Adam Douglass, Annie Broussard, Andy Douglass, and Kyle Wainscott. Tom is also survived by his loving dogs Lucy, Lu Lu and Bear.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday October 12, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raynes Funeral Home LLC - Buffalo
2117 Buffalo Rd.
Buffalo, WV 25033
304-937-2731
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved