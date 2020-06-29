Thomas Garrett

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Thomas Brent Garrett, 57, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Thursday June 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio by Pastor Jute Sizemore. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.