POINT PLEASANT — Thomas Howard Staats, 68, of Point Pleasant, died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He graduated in 1969 from Point Pleasant High School and was a 1973 graduate of Glenville State College. He worked for Hartley Marine Corp for 21 years before joining his father and brother in their family business at French City Homes in Gallipolis, Ohio for the past 25 years.

Tom was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, as well as past member of the Propeller Club of Huntington and the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.

Tom was born on Feb. 2, 1951, in Mason, a son of the late James Howard and Martha Jane (Gibbs) Staats.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Hartley Staats; a son, Thomas Christopher (Angela) Staats of Point Pleasant and daughter, Kristen Ashley (Philip) Mauser of Morgantown; one brother, Jim (Sandy) Staats of Point Pleasant; one sister, Jane (Loyd) Moore of Williamstown; one sister-in-law, Sonja Capehart of Rockwall, Texas; two grandchildren, Justin Thomas (Kenzie Warth) Staats and Ashley Nicole Staats; one grandchild on the way, Brooks Ryan Mauser; one great-grandchild, Finn Thomas Staats; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be provided by Crow-Hussell Funeral Home of Point Pleasant with Rev. Jeff Anderson officiating the graveside services at Creston Cemetery on Route 87 at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Honorary pall bearers will be Scott Moore, Steve Moore, Brent Sang, Matt Jernigan, Jack Edwards, Jim Wilson, Corey Johnson and Mike Price.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.