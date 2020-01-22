SOUTHSIDE — Tilda J. Adkins, 83, of Southside, died January 21, 2020 at home.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie Adkins, son Steven L. Adkins, parents Morgan and Clara Bradley Flora, sisters Kathleen Estep and Madleen Flora, and brothers Henry and Herschel Flora.

She is survived by daughter Bonnie L. (Robert) White of Dry Branch; son Jake Adkins of Columbia, S.C.; brother Harvey (Sherry) Flora of Southside, grandchildren Johnny White of Cabin Creek, Steven Adkins Jr., and Stephanie and Kathryn Adkins, all of Mason County, great-grandchildren Jayden and James White of Cabin Creek, several others and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas with Rev. Charlie Bolen officiating. Friends may call a half hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.

