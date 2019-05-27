POMEROY — Tina M. Kelley, 53, of Pomeroy, the Harrisonville Community, passed away, at 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Hospice Suite of Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Born Sept. 11, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of Roger and Beverly Brown Allen, who survive in Syracuse. She taught Special Education at the Meigs Primary School and previously taught at the Eastern Elementary School. She loved to Barrel Horse Race, where she won many awards.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Jack Kelley, whom she married on Sept. 27, 1986, in Gallipolis, and a son, Jason Kelley, of Harrisonville. Her sister, Becky Allen, of Columbus, Ohio, brothers, Jeff (Alison) Allen, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Brian (Aira) Allen, of Mason, W.Va., her barrel racing horse, Stetson, numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will follow in the Wells Cemetery in Harrisonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cremeensking.com.