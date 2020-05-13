COOLVILLE — Todd Moodispaugh, 50, of Coolville, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Belpre Landing, after a long hard struggle with kidney disease. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio, with Bro. Dana Locke and Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store