POINT PLEASANT — Travis Lee Grimm, age 28, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at CAMC General, in Charleston. He was born October 15, 1992, in Gallipolis, a son of Mike and Lana (Juniper) Grimm. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sam Juniper and Lowell Grimm. Travis was the financial analyst for Pleasant Valley Hospital. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Marshall University, and the Beckett Program at West Virginia University, with a master's degree in Accounting. He also attended the First Church of God.

Travis is survived by his parents, Mike and Lana Grimm, of Point Pleasant; brother, Curt Grimm (Angie Eynon); sister, Brooke Grimm (Ryan Bonecutter), all of Point Pleasant; niece and nephews, Roxanna, Jaxon and two nephews on the way; maternal grandmother, Sandra Juniper, of Point Pleasant; aunt, Jennifer (Matt) Liptrap; uncles, Samuel (Angie) Juniper, and Jerry (Lorri) Juniper, Todd (Sherri) Juniper; great-aunt and family, Ruth Stout, Kevin Stout, Jonathan Stout and Kaitlyn Stout; his best friend, Justin Cavender; and many cousins, extended family and friends.

There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Suncrest Cemetery and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be in place and face coverings will be required.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
