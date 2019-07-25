NEW HAVEN — Venida Fae "Kate" Stone, 94, of New Haven, went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1924, in Chelyan, daughter of the late Theron P. and Goldie E. (Cline) Schilling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Stone; two sons, Charles R. Stone Jr. and Larry E. Stone; a grandson, Shawn Stone; brothers, Lawrence E. Schilling and Theron P. Schilling Jr.; and a sister, Francis Kunsman.

She is survived by her daughters, Alice (Art) Thabet of Greensboro, N.C. and Elaine (Willy) Ball of Letart; sisters, Patsy Looksky of Lexington, Ky., Peggy Brown of Lexington, and Bea Deffenbaugh of Lacon, Ill.; brother, Joe (Brenda) Schilling of Cabin Creek; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Saturday from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in New Haven.