Victoria Larck

FAITH, N.C. — Victoria Nellene (Pethtel) Larck, of Faith, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at Rowan Medical Center in North Carolina at the age of 65.

Vicki was born on September 9, 1954 in North Wheeling Hospital, the daughter of William and Nellene Pethtel of New Haven. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Brent W. (Katy) Larck; two daughters, Bridgette Ewing and Bethann (Steve) McClusky; one sister, Lisa (Danny) Gardner; three brothers, Patrick Pethtel, Michael (Traci) Pethtel, and Todd Pethtel. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, several uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins; and close companion, E.G. Willis.

She was a 1973 graduate of Winfield High School and married Rodney Larck.

Vicki loved crafting and cooking and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She loved to read and tell funny stories and give thoughtful gifts. She will be missed by family and friends.

The family will have a memorial at a later time.