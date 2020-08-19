1/
Victoria Larck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAITH, N.C. — Victoria Nellene (Pethtel) Larck, of Faith, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at Rowan Medical Center in North Carolina at the age of 65.

Vicki was born on September 9, 1954 in North Wheeling Hospital, the daughter of William and Nellene Pethtel of New Haven. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Brent W. (Katy) Larck; two daughters, Bridgette Ewing and Bethann (Steve) McClusky; one sister, Lisa (Danny) Gardner; three brothers, Patrick Pethtel, Michael (Traci) Pethtel, and Todd Pethtel. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren, several uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins; and close companion, E.G. Willis.

She was a 1973 graduate of Winfield High School and married Rodney Larck.

Vicki loved crafting and cooking and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She loved to read and tell funny stories and give thoughtful gifts. She will be missed by family and friends.

The family will have a memorial at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved