APPLE GROVE — Violet I. Blain, 88, of Apple Grove, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 14, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 24, 1932, a daughter to the late Jake and Myrtle Crist. She was a homemaker, faithful member of Ashton Baptist Church, EMT, volunteer at Valley Fire Department, and loved sewing and quilting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Blain Jr; siblings, Clarence Crist, Alvin Crist, David Crist, Vernon Crist, Dorothy Roberts, Clara Fleming, and Elizabeth Wroten and infant sister Edna Mae Crist. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Carolene) Blain of Apple Grove and Tommy (Lora) Blain of Ashton; four daughters, Beverly Blain of Point Pleasant, Tracie (Dave) Patrick of Gallipolis Ferry, Lori (Doug) Deal of Glenwood, and Jackie (Jeff) Saunders of Glenwood; sister, Cheryl (Ron) Barron of Brownsville, Texas; extra special friend, Janice Blake; her best furry friend "White White"; several grandkids; great-grandkids; friends; neighbors; and her church family. The family would like to thank her caregivers: Stephanie, Lisa, Vicki, Mary, Carol, Carissa, and Summer Rain. They would also like to thank the EMS crews who transported her to and from dialysis as well as the staff at Davita Dialysis. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian May officiating. Friends may visit the family from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
