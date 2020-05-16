APPLE GROVE — Violet I. Blain, 88, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died on May 14, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian May officiating. Friends may visit the family from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.



