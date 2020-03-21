WEST COLUMBIA, W.Va. — Virginia Johnson Bernard, 75, of West Columbia, W.Va., passed away March 19, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

She was born November 2, 1944, in Mason, W.Va., to Mildred Neal and the late Ray Neal of West Columbia. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Neal, Charles Neal, father of her children Ronald (Ronnie) Johnson.

She is survived by her mother, Mildred Neal of West Columbia, one son, Ronald (Keith) Jessica Johnson of Marion, LA, one daughter, Lisa (Jamie) Weaver II of Hampstead, MD. She has four grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeff) King of Athens, Seth (Jordan) Johnson of Swarts, LA, Matthew (Heather) Weaver of West Columbia, Tyler (Jackie) Weaver of Westminster, MD, six great-grandchildren, Alexis and Anna Weaver of West Columbia, Emily and Isabella Weaver of Westminster, MD, Asher Hill and Abby Johnson of Swarts, LA, two brothers, Jimmy (Jenni) Neal of Mason, Timmy (Patty) Neal of West Columbia, one sister, Debbie Lambert of West Columbia, sister-in-law, Carolyn Neal of Portland, special cousin, Charlene Koeing, Moon Township, PA, special friend, Sandy Clay of Tuppers Plains, many nieces and nephews and cousins, and most of all her precious dog, Zoe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.

Per Virginia's request, there will be no service at this time and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

