DAYTON, Ohio — Virginia Frances Harrah, 85, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital, Dayton, following a brief illness.

She was born May 7, 1935, in Asbury, a daughter of the late Basil and Josephine (Burdette) Harrah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Virginia retired from the W.P.A.F.B. as an accountant with over 20 years of service. She will be greatly remembered for her cheerful personality and wonderful cooking. Virginia was very family oriented and loved canning, writing poetry, knitting, and quilting. She was Baptist by faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim Sprouse and his wife Mary Jo of Benton, Ky., Joe Sprouse and his wife Beth of Miamisburg, Ohio, Jeff Sprouse and his wife Cindy of Kettering, Ohio, Jerry Sprouse and his wife Nancy of West Chester, Ohio, Jon Sprouse of Kettering, Cindy Rowlett and her husband, Tony of Kettering, Cheryl Noggle and her significant other, Richard Jervis of Fisherville, Ky.; sister, Rose Weaver of Mason; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, with Pastor Donnie Dye officiating.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.