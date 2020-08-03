POINT PLEASANT — Virginia Sue "Susie" Harmon of Point Pleasant, age 69, was reunited with her loving husband Edgar "Buke" when she went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 6, 1951, she was the youngest daughter of the late Willard and Myrtle (Hoschar) Barnette of Point Pleasant.

Susie wed the love of her life, Edgar "Buke" Harmon in 1971 and shared 40 wonderful years before he preceded her in death on May 16, 2011.

She was retired from Lakin Hospital, where she worked as a seamstress from 1974 to 2007.

In addition to her husband, and parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, David Arthur, Billy, Bobby, and Johnnie Ray Barnette; nephews, John Travis Roush and Christopher Barnette; and brother-in-law, Donald Roush Sr.

She is survived by sisters and brothers, Delores (Jerl) Hall of Massillon, Ohio, George (Joan) Barnette of Gallipolis, Ohio, James (Loretta) Barnette of Gallipolis Ferry, Barbara Roush of Leon, and Jane (Jack) Wilt of Point Pleasant; special friend and care giver, James Plants; and furry friends, Gertie and Bella.

Although Susie and Buke had no children of their own, they were blessed by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews who survive and have been deeply blessed by their love.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Forest Hills Cemetery in Flatrock. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.