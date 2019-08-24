RODNEY — Virginia Abergil Taylor, 91, of the Rodney Community, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center.

Born March 9, 1928 in Dorothy, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Granville and Elsie Stover Farley. Virginia was a long-time grocery clerk at Johnson's Supermarket in Gallipolis. She was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star, Gallipolis Chapter #283, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Post #4464 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and she was a Gallipolis Shrinette. Virginia loved to quilt, bake and cook and was known for her biscuits. She also loved basket bingo.

She married Orvil Clinton Taylor on April 11, 1947 in Dorothy, West Virginia and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2017.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Chuck) Vanco, of Rodney and by her son, Howard (Carol) Taylor, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, her grandchildren, Marc (Karen) Vanco, of Huber Heights, Bradley (Kelly) Taylor, of Ellicott City, Maryland and Christopher (Michelle) Taylor, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, great-grandchildren, Josie Vanco, Ethan Vanco, Zachary Vanco, Dalton Vanco, Alexa Taylor and Ethan Taylor. She is also survived by a granddaughter-in-law, Christy Vanco Flinner, of Gallipolis and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, a grandson, Chad Vanco, sisters, Lyda L. Hudson and Frankie Painter and by a brother, Ermil Farley.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from noon – 2 p.m., at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Jackson officiating. Interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. An Eastern Star memorial service conducted by the Gallipolis Chapter #283, O.E.S. will commence at 1:30 p.m., Monday in the funeral home chapel followed by memorial service by the Ladies Auxiliary of Post #4464, V.F.W. at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Virginia's memory to the Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.