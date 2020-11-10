POINT PLEASANT — Walter "Keith" Clemente Sr., 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020.

Keith was born April 20, 1959 in Point Pleasant, the eldest son of Walter and Betty Clemente. Keith graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1977 and went on to complete his Associates in Nursing from the University of Rio Grande in 1992. On October 11, 1997 he married Mary Ann, the love of his life.

Keith is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Ann Clemente (Wells); his children, Walter "KC" Jr., Ryan (Sarah), Jill (TJ), and Cody; his siblings Val (Jay), Mark, & Gail (Chip); and his grandchildren, Matthew, Tristan, Zoe, Wyatt, Nolan, & Penelope. Keith will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. Keith was predeceased by his father Walter and his beloved mother, Betty.

Keith was a devoted husband and proud patriarch. He was a hard worker; starting out in the coal mines and transitioning to nursing after a mining injury that broke his back. As a nurse, Keith worked primarily in the emergency departments of Holzer, PVH, and Jackson General where he healed and saved countless lives. Keith enjoyed a broad range of hobbies, from riding motorcycles to building and flying radio controlled airplanes, all of which he threw himself into wholeheartedly. His expertise on guns and ammunition was second to none. He was also a lifetime member of the Point Pleasant Masonic Lodge No. 19. In his later years, he became a spiritual man and found salvation in the church. Keith's final act was to give the gift of life through tissue and eye donation. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the coming days.