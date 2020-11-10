1/
Walter "Keith" Clemente Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Walter "Keith" Clemente Sr., 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020.

Keith was born April 20, 1959 in Point Pleasant, the eldest son of Walter and Betty Clemente. Keith graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1977 and went on to complete his Associates in Nursing from the University of Rio Grande in 1992. On October 11, 1997 he married Mary Ann, the love of his life.

Keith is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Ann Clemente (Wells); his children, Walter "KC" Jr., Ryan (Sarah), Jill (TJ), and Cody; his siblings Val (Jay), Mark, & Gail (Chip); and his grandchildren, Matthew, Tristan, Zoe, Wyatt, Nolan, & Penelope. Keith will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. Keith was predeceased by his father Walter and his beloved mother, Betty.

Keith was a devoted husband and proud patriarch. He was a hard worker; starting out in the coal mines and transitioning to nursing after a mining injury that broke his back. As a nurse, Keith worked primarily in the emergency departments of Holzer, PVH, and Jackson General where he healed and saved countless lives. Keith enjoyed a broad range of hobbies, from riding motorcycles to building and flying radio controlled airplanes, all of which he threw himself into wholeheartedly. His expertise on guns and ammunition was second to none. He was also a lifetime member of the Point Pleasant Masonic Lodge No. 19. In his later years, he became a spiritual man and found salvation in the church. Keith's final act was to give the gift of life through tissue and eye donation. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the coming days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved