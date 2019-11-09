VINTON — Walter McCarley, 89, Vinton, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Arbors Nursing Home, Pomeroy. He was born September 9, 1930, in Ewington, son of the late John Harry and Ida May Sprouse McCarley.

Walter married Marion Louise Spires on September 12, 1953 and she preceded him in death on April 13, 2012. He was a Veteran of the United States Army who served during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a member of Vinton American Legion Post #161, Gallipolis Post 4464, and member of Ohio Operating Engineer's Union. Walter attended Ewington Church of Christ in Christian Union, Ewington.

Walter is survived by son, Billy (Mary) McCarley, Vinton and daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Hollanbaugh, Bidwell; grandchildren: Shane (Lisa) Hollanbaugh, and Chad (Amber) Hollanbaugh, both of Bidwell, Elizabeth "Annie" (John) Logan, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Debra Nicole (Jeremy) Blake, Guysville; great-grandchildren: Audrey Blake, Noah Blake, Sadie Logan, Emily Logan, and Abbigail, Carson and Maddison Holanbaugh.

In addition to his parents and wife, Walter was preceded in death by brothers: Lowell, Clair and Joe McCarley; sisters: Mildred Roberts, Dorothy Oiler, Fern Moore and Phyllis Hash.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at the Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton. Full Military Honors will be conducted by Vinton American Legion Post 161. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, 6 – 8 p.m.

The family would like to thank Arbors of Pomeroy and Heartland Hospice of Jackson for their wonderful care of their dad and grandpa during this time.

