Wanda Hively
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLIPOLIS — Wanda Lou Shaver Hively, 85, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and by the recommendation of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Sam Carman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home
420 First Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-0852
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved