GALLIPOLIS — Wanda Lou Shaver Hively, 85, Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and by the recommendation of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Sam Carman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis.



