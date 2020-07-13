Wayne Niday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Wayne Leslie Niday, 87, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday, July 12 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cremeens-King Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. In order to protect all quests, and to comply with the social distancing regulations, we respectfully ask all individuals entering our facility to wear a facial covering at all times. Pastors Alvis Pollard, Paul Voss will officiate. Military graveside services will immediately follow at Mound Hill Cemetery.