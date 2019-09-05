FRAZIERS BOTTOM — Wendell Wayne Alford, 78, of Fraziers Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, 2019.

He was a Christian man of great strength that graduated from Hannan High School, served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended 5&20 United Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Early Wine and Missouri Edmunds Alford; his first wife, Linda "Winnie" Alford, and son Wendell Scott Alford. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Thomas Alford, Mabel Barboe, Audrey Arthur, Eva "Tootle" Holley, Early Wine Alford "Junior," Richard "Dick" Alford, Milton "Stub" Alford, Paul Alford, William "Bill" Alford, and Lois "Perk" Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Alford; daughter, Tammy (Bryan) Toney; grandchildren, Chad Withers, Dillon Alford, Olivia Toney, and Brooklyn Toney; stepdaughters, Angie McQueen and Tonya McQueen; several stepgrandchildren/great-grandchildren and a special step great-grandson Jayse Doss. Also survived by brothers, Forrest (Stella) Alford and Herbert (Reda) Alford; and sister, Charlene Null. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Mike (Kelly) Alford who spent countless hours with him throughout his long illness.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastors Ronnie Brown and Jimmy Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Lunsford Cemetery, Milton with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 139, Milton. Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

