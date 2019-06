MIDDLEPORT — Wesley Robert Herrick, 97, of Middleport, died at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy with Rev. James Acree, Sr. Ph.D. will officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.