LETART — Wesley Marion "Pete" Morrison, 82, of Letart, passed away January 21, 2020, at the Abbyshire Nursing Center, Bidwell, Ohio.

He was born March 10, 1937, in Ona, a son of the late Harold Ezra and Eula Virginia (Ramsey) Morrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Meagan Morrison.

Pete was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from AEP River Maintenance with 21 1/2 years of service. He enjoyed collecting various guns and hunting.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Christine (Elkins) Morrison; son, Patrick Morrison; daughter, Maureen Rogers and her husband Charles "Butch" of Ravenswood; brother, Simon Morrison; sisters, Shirley Chapman, Barbara Blake; grandchildren, Heather, Jordan and Ethan and three great grandchildren, Charlie, Gracie and Penny.

There will be no public services at this time. A private graveside will be held at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.