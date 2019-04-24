DELAWARE, Ohio — Willard Glenn Long, 83, of Delaware, Ohio has finally met with all his loved ones including his wife Margie on that beautiful shore, on Friday evening, April 19, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1935 in Apple Grove, to the late Orlando Worthy Long and Mary (Kensler) Long.

Willard was married to Marjorie "Margie" Virginia Wray for 60 plus years. Sadly, Margie passed away Dec. 13, 2017. They were married on Feb. 2, 1957, in Winfield, moving to Delaware in 1958 to work and raise their family.

Willard retired from Sunray Stove after 38 years and was a long time member of East Side Mission Church, where he had served as a Sunday school teacher. He loved gardening and collecting coins and post cards. He enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets, auctions and selling at the Delaware Farm Market with Margie. Having a big heart, Willard would talk to anyone and he never knew a stranger.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Judy Van Meter; sons, Willard (Mary) Long Jr., Jamie and Joy Long; grandsons Brandon and Drake Long; great grandchildren, Landan Long, Bella Staton, Ivy and Bianca Long; sisters, Bonnie (John) Chapman, Gertrude Casto, Elizabeth Saunders, and Janet (Jack) Payne; sisters-in-law, Wanda (Dewey) Akers and Edna Wray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Willard was also preceded in death by grandchildren, Tim "TJ" Van Meter and Jenny Van Meter; and two sisters, Evelyn "Dobin" Rainey and Thelma Long.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from noon – 2 p.m. at Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware. Services celebrating Willard's life will follow at 2 p.m. with his nephew, Pastor Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Marlborough Cemetery.

Contributions in Willard's memory may be made to the Common Ground Free Store, 193 E. Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

To share a fond memory of Willard or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.