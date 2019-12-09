MASON — William T. Anderson, 76, of Mason, passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.

He was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Mason County, a son of the late Emmitt Raymond and Helen (Riggs) Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Emmitt Anderson and Keith Barrett; and brothers, Tommy Anderson and Charles Emmitt Anderson.

William was a retired Union Steel Worker with American Alloys. He was a Christian by faith and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Benny Anderson (Stephanie) of Letart; daughters, Angie Roush (Eric) of Letart, Kim Phillips (Jim) of Rutland, Ohio, Jessica Burris of Mason; former wife, Eva Barrett Anderson; brothers, Sam Anderson of Hartford, and Harold Anderson of Pomeroy, Ohio; sister, Tina Grueser of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Casey, Zach, Gage, Tiffany, Ashley, Derek, Joey, Ty, Ryan, Troy, Charles, and Amanda and several great grandchildren.

Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dece. 11, 2019, at the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastors Terry Barrett and Huling Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Zerkle Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.