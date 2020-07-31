William Conley

POINT PLEASANT — William Bret Conley, 61 of Point Pleasant, died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Bret was born April 16, 1959 in Huntington, a son of Mary Elizabeth Heinz Conley of Huntington and the late William Wendell Conley. He was a carpenter by trade.

Additional survivors include one son, Christopher A. (Angie) Conley of Huntington, two brothers, James W (Amy) Conley of Tampa, Florida, Michael A. (Debbie) Conley and one sister, Tammy Black all of Huntington, two grandchildren, Marcus Conley and DeAsia Henderson both of Huntington, his step-mother, Dixie Ann Conley of Charleston, three step-sisters, Cindy Krantz of Charleston, Jennifer Calangi of Cincinnati, Ohio and Pam Lamb-Hart of Marion, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.