1/1
William Conley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — William Bret Conley, 61 of Point Pleasant, died Saturday July 25, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Bret was born April 16, 1959 in Huntington, a son of Mary Elizabeth Heinz Conley of Huntington and the late William Wendell Conley. He was a carpenter by trade.

Additional survivors include one son, Christopher A. (Angie) Conley of Huntington, two brothers, James W (Amy) Conley of Tampa, Florida, Michael A. (Debbie) Conley and one sister, Tammy Black all of Huntington, two grandchildren, Marcus Conley and DeAsia Henderson both of Huntington, his step-mother, Dixie Ann Conley of Charleston, three step-sisters, Cindy Krantz of Charleston, Jennifer Calangi of Cincinnati, Ohio and Pam Lamb-Hart of Marion, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved