NEW HAVEN — William Cecil Gibbs, age 94, of New Haven, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Hospital ER.

Our family lost a father, a stepfather, a grandfather, a great-grandfather and an uncle.

"Bill" was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a gunner during World War II as a member of the Armed Guard. After the Navy, he worked in Akron, Ohio, for a tire company, then as a high steel lineman until securing a job with American Electric Power at their Philip Sporn Plant where he remained for 37 years retiring as a supervisor in the Performance Department.

In his community he served as a past American Legion Post #140 Commander, and a past American Legion Vice Commander for the 4th District, W.Va. He also volunteered as one of Mason County's first volunteer EMT-B's along with others.

Bill loved to dance, fish, hunt, travel, have a good time, and laugh, making him our family's biggest source of comic relief.

While he was still able, Bill attended the United Methodist Church in New Haven.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Iris Pauley Flesher Gibbs, who he missed and longed to be with daily; parents, Harry and Virginia Powell Gibbs; sister, Florence Gibbs Finnicum; brother, Lloyd Gibbs; daughter, Marilyn Riffle Pierce; nephew, Randall Gibbs; niece, Kathy Gibbs Willis; step son, Jack K. Flesher, Jr.; and step grandson, Mike Ohlinger.

Bill is survived by his son George W. Gibbs; stepdaughters, Nancy Flesher Ohlinger and Sharry Flesher (Jim) Rossi; his first wife of 33 years, Sarah Kelly Gibbs; grandchildren, Mary Beth Riffle (Joshua) Young and Lora Riffle (Jarrod) Circle. His great-grandchildren Emma Young, Aden Young, and Ava Young; nephew, Mike (Nancy) Finnicum; nieces, Judy Eblin and Diane Finnicum; son-in-law, Paul Pierce; step-grandchildren, Ted (Jill) Ohlinger, RJ (Sarah) Roush, Brittany (Bill) Chambers, Evan Rossi, David (Stephanie) Rossi, J.C. Ohlinger, and Jarrett Flesher, along with many step great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.

Our family welcomes friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 to join us at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, WV 25253 for a military graveside service with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating.

Our family also requests your presence for a dinner and time of fellowship following the ceremony at the New Haven United Methodist Church in New Haven.

Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong Funeral Home in Mason. Please check their website for any changes that may have to occur for the service arrangements.