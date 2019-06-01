GALLIPOLIS — William Robert "Bob" Poling, age 71, of Gallipolis, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born Jan. 21, 1948, in Scarborough, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Williams R. Poling Sr. and Wanda Ramplewich Poling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by one sister, Anitra G. Dray, and by one brother-in-law, Homer E. "Jack" McQuaid.

Bob will be remembered for his dedication to the Gallipolis Fire Department, which he joined on June 27, 1979. Through the years he served in many capacities. He advanced to Lieutenant on April 3, 2001, and then was appointed Fire Chief on Aug. 28, 2005, a position he held until his retirement on Dec. 5, 2011. During his time with the department he served as the President of the Gallia County Fire Fighters Association for many years and was instrumental in the Department hosting the Hocking Valley Regional Fire Fighters School on several occasions.

He retired as a Radio Communications Representative. For many years he worked as a mechanic at the Gallipolis Motor Car Company and later at the Southeastern Equipment Company.

Bob is survived by one brother, Mark A. (Deb) Poling of Centerville, Ohio; one sister, Gloria J. McQuaid of Gallipolis; three nieces, Jamie L Denney of Gallipolis, Angela Cline of Gallipolis, and Stephanie (Danny) Poling Wise of Centerville, Ohio; nephews, Michael S. Mcquaid of Gallipolis, and Christopher Dray of Gallipolis; He is also survived by his longtime friend, Wilma Thaxton of Gallipolis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday June 4, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Fireman's Memorial Service being conducted at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Gallipolis Fire Department, 2018 Chestnut Street Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or to the Friends of Gallia County's Animals PO Box 252 Rio Grande, Ohio 45674 in Bob's memory.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.