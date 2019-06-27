SAN ANTONIA, Fla. — William E. "Bill" Roberts Sr., 85, of San Antonio, Fla., formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.

He was born July 4, 1933, in Bedford Township, Meigs County, Ohio, a son of the late William Grant Roberts and Alma Elizabeth (Clark) Roberts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce "Clark" Roberts.

Bill was a member of the Church of Christ. His early educational years were spent in Point Pleasant, graduating with Point Pleasant High School Class of 1952, and then going to Marshall University on a football scholarship. He later received his B.A. degree in sociology at the University of Tampa and his M.A. degree in guidance and counseling at the University of South Florida. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 24 years. During that time, he lived in Japan, Philippines, Turkey, Africa and Vietnam. His interests were in HAM radio operating, which he did for 43 years, and running marathons where he received medals in the second British/American Marathon and Brandon Marathon. But most of all, he enjoyed his vocation of elementary school counselor. In 1996, he was chosen "Elementary Counselor of the Year" for Hillsborough County, Fla. and on June 4, 1999, after 20 years of counseling, he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Frances (Toney) Roberts, whom he married Dec. 15, 1952; a daughter, Kim E. Roberts of Frederick, Md.; and one son, William E. Roberts Jr. of Tampa, Fla.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Chaplain Victor J. Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy, Ohio. Military graveside rites will be given by the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bill's memory to: JCSE Veterans Association, Attn. Scholarship Fund Committee, P.O. Box 6032, MacDill AFB, FL 33608 or a .

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.