William Henry Smith, age 87, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born March 3, 1932 at Leon, he was a graduate of the Class of 1950 at Point Pleasant High School. Retired from Scrivners after 37 years of driving a truck, he was a member of Teamsters Local 284 and Redeemers on Courtright Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Audrey (McDade) Smith; parents, James and Mona (Russel) Smith; brothers, Robert and Frank Smith.

He is survived by sons, Michael (Donna) Smith of Pickerington, Ohio, Jeffrey (Merrie) Smith of Orient, Ohio; grandchildren, Lori (Ken) Karns, Michael (Michelle) Smith, Fred Smith, Valerie Smith, Heather Parrett, Megan Larrabee; brothers, James Smith and Cecil Smith, both of Point Pleasant; sister, Audrey (Charles) Clendenin, New Richmond, Ohio; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends called Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, Ohio, where funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 1 p.m. Pastor Dwight Bennett officiating. Interment Union Grove Cemetery, Canal Winchester, Ohio. www.evansfuneralhome.net