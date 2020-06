Wilma Lea Abrahamson, of Gallia County, Ohio, died June 10, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital at the age of 71.

The funeral service for Wilma will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.