APPLE GROVE — Zelma Mae Long, 87, of Apple Grove, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington.

She was born June 7, 1931, in Ashton, a daughter of the late Cleo Holley and Flossie Florence (Ball) Waugh.

Zelma was a Christian and a member of the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred "Nute" Long; two brothers, Warren Edmonds and Gene Holley; and one sister, Ima C. Waugh.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Larry William Long and wife Angela of Apple Grove; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Darlene Rollins and husband Keith of Leon; two grandchildren, Chad Eric Long of Patriot, Ohio and Matthew Paul Whittington (Rachael Garrett) of Point Pleasant; three step grandchildren, T.J. Deshuk of Apple Grove, Steven Deshuk (Johnna) of Teays Valley and Jason Rollins (Kim) of Leon; two step great grandchildren, Kason Rollins of Leon and Brooklyn Deshuk of Point Pleasant.

A funeral service will be held on 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow at Barton Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Monday at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.