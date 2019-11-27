MIDDLEPORT — William Henry Clatworthy, 95, of Middleport, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

He was born on May 19, 1924, in Middleport, son of the late James Henry and Margaret Elizabeth (Yeauger) Clatworthy.

He was a member of Heath United Methodist Church. He was in the U.S. Army, 177th Ordinance for three years during WWII. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Feeney Bennett Post 128, Middleport for 67 years where he held various offices, including commander and adjutant. He was also a member of the in Tuppers Plains. He was employed at Imperial Electric for 40 years, retiring in 1986.

Henry loved sports. He played baseball until his mid 30's and enjoyed coaching little league baseball. He loved to bowl being in a bowling league until he was 85. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and he could quote stats on the players. He was also an OSU Buckeye fan. Henry and Dorothy spent much time making crafts during their early retirement years.

He is survived by his sons, Sammy Ray (Sandy) Clatworthy, Ocean Pines, Maryland, James William (Rhonda) Clatworthy, Ellabell, Georgia; daughter, Sandra Kay (Dennis) Schilling, Crestwood, Kentucky.; grandchildren, Michele Austin, Mike Clatworthy, Matthew Clatworthy, Jason Clatworthy, Justin Clatworthy, Crissy Clatworthy, Curtis Clatworthy, Kim Jackson, Steven Schilling, and Lesley Michigan; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Twila Childs and Joyce Redman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean (King) Clatworthy; brother, James Clatworthy Jr.; sisters, Virginia Neutzling Buchanan and Dorothy Louise Long.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor Rebecca Zurcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Middleport with military honors by Feeney Bennett Post 128. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Heath United Methodist Church, 339 South Third Ave., Middleport, Ohio 45760.

