LUDLOW FALLS — Msgr. William R. Myers, age 79 of Ludlow Falls and formerly of Gallipolis, died Tuesday February 5, 2019 at the Hospice House of Dayton.

Born October 16, 1939 in Dayton, he was the son of the late Walter E. and Mary C. Stukenborg Myers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by two brothers, Walter C. (Connie) Myers and Richard (Elaine) Myers and by two sisters, Mary (Paul) Bader and Dorothy (Bernard) Tepe.

Father "Bill" as everyone knew him by attended Holy Family Elementary from 1947-1954; Chaminade High School graduated 1958; entered St. Gregory Seminary, Cincinnati, 1958-1961; worked for one year at both Sears Roebuck and the University of Dayton; entered St. John Vianney Seminary, Bloomingdale, in the Diocese of Steubenville and ordained in 1969. Assignments include Associate St. Francis of Assisi, Toronto, Ohio from 1969-1973; St. Anthony and Holy Name Cathedral Steubenville, from 1973-1974; Administrator of All Saints of Blaine, for six years; Pastor of St. Louis, Gallipolis, Ohio from 1980-2011. While in Gallipolis Monsignor Myers was involved in Gallia County Ministerial Association; Catholic Chaplain for the Gallipolis Developmental Center; Catholic Chaplain for the Gallipolis Fire Department; Gallia County Right to Life; 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Retired in 2011 and moved into the Lange Estate Village for Retired Priests in Ludlow Falls. Served as a substitute priest helping out in various parishes in the Dayton Area and also returned back to Gallipolis on many occasions.

He is survived by a brother, Thomas (Edie) Myers of Carlisle, and Sister Ruth Myers, Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, of Dayton and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Walter E. and Mary (Stukenborg) Myers, brothers Walter C. (Connie) Myers, Richard (Elaine) Myers and Sisters Mary (Paul) Bader, Dorothy (Bernard) Tepe.

Msgr. Myers visitation will be at St. Louis Catholic Church, 85 State Street Gallipolis, Ohio 45631, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy of the Mass will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton presiding. The body will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The Liturgy of the Word Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday February 13, 2019 at St. Helen's Parish 605 Granville Place Dayton, 45431, with visitation from 10 -11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame 701 East Columbia Ave. Cincinnati, OH. 45215-3999

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting with Msgr. Myers arrangements.