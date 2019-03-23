BIDWELL — Adell Plymale Caldwell, 87, Bidwell, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 22, 2019.

She was born on April 17, 1931, Gallia County, daughter of the late Estus and Elsie Brucker Plymale.

Adell was a registered nurse at Holzer for over 40 years, she was a member of the 1949 Class of G.A.H.S., and a 1952 graduate of the Holzer School of Nursing. Adell was a member of First Baptist Church in Gallipolis.

She was married to Carroll Cline Caldwell on Oct. 19, 1952 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2007. Adell, in addition to her husband and parents, was preceded in death by a son, Carroll Cline Caldwell Jr.; by a brother, Charles Plymale; and a sister, Marianna Tye.

Adell is survived by her children, Cathy Caldwell, Chris (Ginger) Caldwell, Carlos (Brenda) Caldwell, and Chip (Debbie) Caldwell; 10 grandchildren, Christy (Matt) Randles, Cari (Travis) Carter, Cayla (Ryan) Watson, Carrie Wiseman, Cody (Mindy) Caldwell, Casee (Nick) George, Matthew Caldwell, Colby Caldwell, Caitlin Caldwell, and Colton Caldwell; in addition to her ten grandchildren, Adell was loved by her fifteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Luella Plymale, Louise Grover, and Ruby (George) Kinder; sister-in-law, Helen Plymale; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral for Adell Caldwell will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating with her burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call at Willis Funeral Home on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Adell's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Adell's name to Holzer Hospice at 2881 State Route 160 Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 and/or to First Baptist Church 1100 Fourth Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

