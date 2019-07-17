POMEROY — Albert Lee Curtis, of Pomeroy (Darwin Area) passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born on Jan. 25, 1943, in Darwin to the late Leo and Jessie (Smith) Curtis. Mr. Curtis was a truck driver for most of his life. He also graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1960 and served in the United States Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leo H. Curtis; sister, Donna and Robert Vance.

He is survived by his son, Travis (Beresa) Curtis; Dalton "Chase" Curtis and Victoria "Tori" Curtis; brother, Larry (Phyllis) Curtis; niece, Julie (Tony Mace) Jaeger.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.

An online registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.