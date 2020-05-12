Albert E. "Gene" France
GALLIPOLIS — Albert E. (Gene) France, 67, of Gallipolis, passed away at his residence on February 25, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert E. (Bobby) France and Bettie (Donny) Postelwaite France. Gene graduated from Gallia Academy in 1971, then graduated from Ohio Institute of Photography, later opening a photography studio in Gallipolis. Gene was a talented musician and played at various venues in Southeastern Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina. He also volunteered his musical and photography talents for fundraisers in the Southern Ohio area. Gene graduated from the LPN program at Buckeye Hills and went to work with many homebound patients. Gene is survived by his sister, Robin (Sproose) Browder, of Chillicothe. He is survived by his three daughters, Nicole (France) Adams of Gallipolis, Mekenzie (France) Loli of Charolette, N.C., and Carly France of Houma, Louisiana. He has three granddaughters, Morgan Montgomery, Jill Montgomery, and Eva Loli. Gene leaves behind a lifelong, trusted friend, Lewis Bowman. There will be a private memorial service in the late spring for family and close friends.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
1 entry
May 12, 2020
I remember Gene from marching band and his playing for diners at venues like The Iron Gate in Pt. Pleasant. Prayers and kind thoughts are sent to the family now and always. Blessings
Marlene OH
Classmate
