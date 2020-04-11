POMEROY — Albert L. VanCooney Sr., 49, of Pomeroy, passed away, at 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.

Born October 28, 1970, he was the son of the Late Theodore "Ted" VanCooney and Sharon Lee Searles Whiteside, who survives in Wilkesville. He tended wells for J.D. Drilling in Racine.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Teresa Pierce VanCooney, who he married on November 6, 1990, in Harrisonville, a son, Albert "A.J." (Baylee) VanCooney, of The Plaines, a step-son, Bob (Rebecca) Arthurs, of Spencer, W.Va., granddaughter, Braelynn VanCooney, grandsons, Ryan Arthurs, and Tyler Arthurs. Brothers, Ted VanCooney, of Columbus, and Paul VanCooney, of Galion, a half-sister, Linda, and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lee VanCooney, father-in-law, Donald Pierce, and mother-in-law, Sara Searles.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.