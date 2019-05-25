POMEROY — Alice Fisher Wamsley, 82, The Maples, Pomeroy died May 23, 2019.

She was born Dec. 27, 1936, at Minersville to the late Norman and Helen Crary Fisher. Also preceding her in death was her husband, James Robert Wamsley, in August 1999.

Surviving her are a daughter and son-in-law, June (Mark) Rhodes, Parkersburg, and a son, J.R. (Sharon) Wamsley, Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Douglas (Becky) Rhodes and Holly (Chad Sinnett) Rhodes, Michael and Beth Wamsley; three great grandchildren, Lee Kane Bundy, McKenzie Wamsley and Laila Rhodes; one brother, Thomas (Helen) Fisher, Cambridge; sister, Louise (James) Smith, Baltimore, Ohio; five sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wamsley, Columbus, Leona Smith, Heath, Sue Wamsley, Kent, Ann Blake, Clifton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was retired from the Meigs County Council on Aging where she was employed from 1973 to December 2001. After she retired she was an active volunteer with the Pomeroy United Methodist Church, the Meigs Co-Op, God's Net and the RSVP. She was an active member of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church, the Meigs County Senior Citizens Center, RSVP, Meigs County Master Gardeners, Mulberry Community Center, American Legion Auxiliary Post #29, Middleport Literary Club and Swingin Seniors Dance Group.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Walt Goble officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meigs County Co-Op Parish or the Meigs County Council on Aging.