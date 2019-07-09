GALLIPOLIS — Alicia Elizabeth (Jeffers) Tucker, 66, of Gallipolis, died July 8, 2019 at Arbors Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gallipolis, following an extended illness.
Alicia will be remembered in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mason, W.Va., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Penn officiating. Prior visitation will be at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. After mass, a meal will be provided at the St. Joseph's Hall by the ladies of the church to celebrate Alicia's life.