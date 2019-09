NEW HAVEN — Allen Ray Brickles, 27, of New Haven, W.Va., died unexpectedly, on September 16, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Broad Run Cemetery in New Haven. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.