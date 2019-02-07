CHESHIRE — Allie Frances Hawley, 89 of Cheshire, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1929 to the late Perry and Melinda Bradbury of Cheshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen Triplett; sister, Peggy Woods; brother, Keith Bradbury; and grandson Chip Rife.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Leslie Hawley; son George (Sharon) Hawley, Middleport; Denise (Jim) Spence, Marion; son-in-law, Eugene Triplett, Pomeroy; grandchildren, Shelly Shelton, Rusty Triplett, Jimmy Spence and Penny Horn; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

