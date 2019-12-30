Alva Holsinger Jr.

REEDSVILLE — Alva Holsinger, Jr., 83, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

He was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Martha (Barber) and Alva Holsinger, Sr.

Alva was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Marie Holsinger; four sons, Donald Holsinger, Jerry Holsinger, Paul (Brenda) Holsinger and John Holsinger; five brothers, Clifford, Clinton, Rodney, Russell and Win; and four sisters, Donna, Emma, Fannie and Virginia.

He is survived by two sons, Brad (Staci) Holsinger and Jay (Jaime) Holsinger; seven grandchildren, Johnny (Chelsea), Rowan, Parker, Jamison, Hailey, Tyler and Owen; one great-grand child, Shay; his companion of 17 years, Lotie Cline; and a brother, Virgil (Geraldine) Holsinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
