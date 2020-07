GALLIPOLIS — Alvin Eugene Blake, 91, of Gallipolis, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

The funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with burial following in Macedonia Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 1 p.m. till 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published later.