Alvin Blake

GALLIPOLIS — Alvin Eugene "Gene" Blake, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

Born on Aug. 14, 1928, in Cabell County, West Virginia, Gene was the son of the late Leonard and Urdine Wallace Blake. Gene married Wanda Spurlock Blake, who preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2018; the Blakes were blessed with 68 years of marriage. He retired as a machinist from Rockwell Automation. Gene loved his family, and he loved the Lord. He was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Church.

Gene is survived by his children, Alvin "Al" (Joyce) Blake of Obetz, Ohio, Ronald (Cindy) Blake of Columbus, Ohio, Linda White of Gallipolis, Deborah Blake of Gallipolis, and J. Scott (Amy) Blake of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Steve, Brian, Kyle, Nicole, and Emily; six great granddaughters; one great grandson; one great great granddaughter; and one brother, James Blake of Arizona.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence "Sandy" Blake, Warner Blake, and Donald Blake; and one sister, Lillian Williams.

The funeral service for Gene for be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Carnes and Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

