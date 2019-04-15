MIDDLEPORT — Amy "Esther" Graham, 68, of Middleport, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

Born Dec. 2, 1950, in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Orvil and Martha Landaker Graham. Amy retired from Meigs Industries in Syracuse.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Meigs County Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.