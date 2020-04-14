NAVARRE — Andrew S. Chapman, 75, of Navarre, formerly of Gallipolis, died Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton after a battle with cancer.

Born on June 5, 1944 in Naugatuck, West Virginia, Andy was the son of the late Zeph and Gypsie Chapman. In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by a son, Randy Chapman; a sister, Janet McKinney; and four brothers, Evan Roger Chapman, Glen Chapman, John Chapman, and Richard "FatMan" Chapman.

Andy lived a very full and rich life. In addition to his wife, Candy Chapman, Andy is survived by three children, Stacey (Damon) Redfield, Scott (Tracy) Chapman, and Michael Chapman. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Margaret; sister, Nell (Carter) Ross; two brothers, David Chapman and James (Beverly) Chapman; thirteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Andy was a Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the Ohio Local 18 Operating Engineers.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Victory Baptist Cemetery. Pastor James Chapman will be officiating the service. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

